Fresh from our showcase of Can-Am’s bid for electrification with an emission-free moto, we have another awesome machine for outdoor aficionados. The dual-sport e-moto appeals to people who are into green mobility, while the 2025 Canyon Redrock is a more traditional platform. Furthermore, it is the flagship trim package in the lineup with all the premium bells and whistles.

At first glance, this three-wheeler resembles a slingshot, albeit with a seating configuration akin to that of a motorcycle. It measures 100.3″ x 62.2″ x 59″ (LxWxH) with a wheelbase of 67.6″ and a 6.3″ ground clearance. The 2025 Canyon Redrock can comfortably seat up to two with a maximum vehicle load set at 617 lbs.

Storage compartments of this ride can hold up to 120 liters in total, while its towing capacity is around 400 lbs. To make it a joy to drive, Can-Am equips each unit with electronic power steering. Moreover, sensors monitor speed and road conditions to adjust handling in real time. Next is the semi-active KYB Smart-Shox for responsive performance over any terrain.

Your 2025 Canyon Redrock relies on a ROTAX 1330 AE liquid-cooled inline-three mill. The engine is good for 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque. Can-Am then mates it to a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox with a reverse function. This bad boy can also switch between four riding modes: Custom, All-Road, Rally, and Eco.

“On the high-end 3-wheel Canyon Redrock you’re surrounded by comfort, with 2-up plush seating, Smart-Shox semi-active suspension, advanced tech like back-up camera, and unique colors and trims to make your ride your own,” writes the manufacturer. Can-Am likewise offers optional aftermarket accessories to kit it out ahead of your next adventure.

Images courtesy of Can-Am