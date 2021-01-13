Full electrification is what the future holds for the automotive industry. Fact is, even the most adamant carmakers who originally refused to consider battery-powered platforms are now ready to do so. It won’t be long before zero-emission mobility solutions are ubiquitous the world over. So far, companies such as Tesla, Volkswagen, Audi, and most high-profile marques are developing cutting-edge tech for their rides. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is giving consumers a preview of its MBUX Hyperscreen system.

While everyone else is allocating a huge portion of their development resources to various aspects of respective EVs. For example, Musk’s company is working on building even better batteries. VW, on the other hand, was recently teasing plans for recharging with the help of robots. Lucid Motors – a new startup – is promoting remarkable mileage as its defining advantage over its competitors. Now, the MBUX Hyperscreen is Mercedes-Benz’s answer to next-generation infortainment.

It seems the shift from fossil fuels demands that manufacturers also rework some of their vehicle’s functionalities. In fact, even on regular automobiles, traditional buttons, knobs, and switches now feel outdated. These days, consumers expect capacitive touch interfaces and support for the latest connectivity options. The MBUX Hyperscreen is exactly what owners would want in their electric transport.

Mercedes-Benz intends to debut the MBUX Hyperscreen on their EQS. What greets passengers the moment they step in is a 56-inch display panel that spans the width of the sedan. It supposedly packs an eight-core CPU to handle all necessary functionalities. Its 24 GB RAM should allow the AI to quickly adapt to the user’s regular habits. This means developers can integrate features to make each trip a taste of what the future offers.

Images courtesy of Merecedes-Benz