Given the stellar reputation of its superbikes, we can’t really blame it when people overlook the other machines in Ducati’s lineup. It just so happens that the Italian marque just launched what might be its classiest two-wheeler yet. With the new Scrambler Icon Dark, what we have here is an elegant take on understated aesthetics.

As huge fans of blackout editions and tonal takes on almost everything, versatile motorcycle checks all the right boxes. Ducati describes this ride as “a bold statement of minimalism and style. Stripped of excess, it’s pure freedom in timeless black. Elegant, unmistakable, and ready to be customized, coolness has never been so essential.”

Beneath the stealthy exterior is a heavy-duty tubular steel trellis frame. To ensure a smooth riding experience, Ducati then adds an upside-down 41 mm fork and an adjustable rear shock — both from Kayaba. The lightweight build is ideal for beginners, but professionals can also push it to the limits.

Of course, the crucial component in the Scrambler Icon Dark’s chassis is the 803 cc air-cooled L-Twin Desmodromic engine. The mill cranks out a respectable 73 horsepower and 48.1 lb-ft of torque. You and everyone else can hear the distinct sounds of the throttle via the stainless steel muffler and ultimately through the aluminum tailpipes.

Although the Scrambler Icon Dark already looks gorgeous, Ducati encourages owners to personalize their bikes. Keep track of all the essential information through the 4.3″ TFT display and see which of the two riding modes (Sport and Road) is currently active. Apart from performance, the suite of safety features helps you focus on the fun.

