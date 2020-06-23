Porsche seems to be on a roll lately with several new products and tie-ins for the year 2020. We’re talking about stuff like an espresso machine that looks like the marque’s engine, a sleek wind-resistant lighter, and a collection of bespoke rides. Then there’s the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S that is available in two trims. What makes it even more interesting is the option to install a seven-speed manual transmission. Now, the manufacturer is following up with a fancy Heritage Design Edition.

Fans of the manufacturer out of Stuttgart, Germany will immediately recognize the automatic and unique roof system. This is a tribute to the classic model that was unveiled in 1965. For the Heritage Design Edition, Porsche is calling on its 1950s racing pedigree to inspire this modern machine.

Buyers are in for a treat as it sports glossy metallic cherry red colorway. The latter gives viewers a nice contrast against the deep crimson and white liveries that adorn the exterior. Porsche claims that the shade of its coat is a custom creation that appears intense and fits the current period. As for the Targa bar, it is in silver with the scripts on each side in gold.

As for the interior, the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition impresses yet again. The two-tone aesthetic comes from the Atacama Beige corduroy on the side panels and seats and Bordeaux Red leather for the rest. If the owner wants more, the carmaker’s in-house design label also offers a companion timepiece to match the ride.

Images courtesy of Porsche