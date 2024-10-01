Four Seasons is a name everybody knows when they want the best from the hospitality industry. The company owns hundreds of hotels and resorts worldwide ready to host guests, events, and more. Given its reputation for top-notch services and amenities, regular clientele might want to book a cruise on the Four Seasons I for the holiday season in 2026.

Keep in mind that all the voyages from this year to 2025 are no longer available. A huge part of its appeal is the promise of memorable fun, entertainment, and good food away from the cold weather. Traditionally, international travel is at its peak during autumn and winter as people seek warmth.

So far, the dates in the list tell us the Four Seasons I will launch a new series of cruises. The dates range from November 19, 2026, to January 31, 2027. This means you can technically spend Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year aboard the ship with family, friends, or other guests. As you can already guess this is an entirely fresh experience!

According to Four Seasons president and CEO Alejandro Reynal, “Building from the excitement and interest of our initial Mediterranean and Caribbean journeys, we are thrilled to unveil the final set of exceptional voyages for Four Seasons Yachts inaugural year.” The first leg reportedly starts in St. John’s Antigua. It then includes stops at the Prickly Bay in Grenada and Soper’s Hole in the British Virgin Islands.

Following the 10-night Thanksgiving itinerary is a shorter seven-night trip from South Florida. The Four Seasons I drops guests off at St. Barth’s, Great Harbour, Barbuda, and Sint Maarten for a Christmas extravaganza. Finally, the New Year’s Eve countdown is another seven-nighter wherein everybody welcomes 2027 surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean.

Images courtesy of Four Seasons Cruises