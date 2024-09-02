When it comes to luxury, the ultimate expression of exclusivity is a bespoke service. Nothing brings more joy to a collector than an item that is officially a “one-of-one” in its series. Music enthusiasts are in for a treat because in honor of its 75th anniversary in the business, SME launches the Model 60 One of One Signature Edition.

It may seem odd to a generation that fully embraces the digital medium, but vinyl records are still in high demand. In fact, music studios are now catering to people who are more discerning with audio quality than ever before. What SME supplies is a machine that delivers top-notch playback with all the premium bells and whistles.

With an eye-watering price tag of approximately $89,000, the Model 60 One of One Signature Edition requires some deep thought. It’s not something you just shop for on a whim. However, those who closely follow the manufacturer’s exploits will jump on this opportunity of a lifetime. Where else can you purchase a unit style nobody else will ever own?

Upon order, buyers can choose from 75 shades, which will then be no longer accessible to others. Next, the turntable undergoes a meticulous anodizing process to imbue it with the hue selected. Almost every step in the construction of your Model 60 One of One Signature Edition is by hand for a true artisanal approach.

The Model 60 One of One Signature Edition “is the most technically advanced SME turntable ever made, evolved from 75 years of engineering excellence, innovation and perfection, delivering precise and pure audio reproduction,” reads the description. Only 75 examples are available globally.

Images courtesy of SME