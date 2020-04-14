As it stands right now, the SARS-COV-2 health crisis continues to wreak havoc across the globe. While there have been exciting developments that could spell the end of the pandemic, a vaccine might still be far off. Hence, high-profile companies are taking action by donating equipment and funds to those in the front line. RM Sotheby’s is doing its part in the fight against the virus by auctioning off a 2019 Porsche 911 Heritage Design version. The proceeds will reportedly go to COVID-19 relief efforts.

For those of you who are wondering about what makes this convertible brings to the table, we’re happy to help. What you have here is one of 1,948 exclusive examples with the Heritage Design configuration. According to RM Sotheby’s, this machine is the last 991-generation 911 to roll off the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory.

Whoever manages to outbid everyone else will likewise receive a matching bespoke Porsche Design Speedster timepiece. To remind them that there is also a 2019 Porsche 911 in their garage, the wristwatch features an etching of the chassis number. With only 30 miles on the odometer, you can be sure that this was mostly sitting in a showroom.

Now for the good stuff, let’s check what the 2019 Porsche 911 Heritage Design brings to the table. Defining its racing heritage, the liveries that cover the exterior are immediately visible. However, there are more than just visual cues to mark its track-ready nature. Within its sexy frame is a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine that produces 502 horsepower. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, which is becoming a rarity these days. Finally, the lush interior boasts cognac leather upholstery.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s