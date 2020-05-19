Just like everyone else, we can’t wait until the public health officials finally make the announcement that COVID-19 is history. However, until that comes along, it’s the same deal on a daily basis. Only stepping out to grab the essentials, we know a lot of you miss driving around in your fancy rides for no particular reason. Hence, we make it a point to tease you with what’s waiting once this pandemic finally ends. This is the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S and boy does impress.

What’s cool about this new offering from our friends over at Stuttgart, Germany is the two trims available. For those of you that are not really after the range-topper, the $119,300 911 Targa 4 should have enough. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo Boxer 6 engine manages to push out 379 horsepower with 331 lb-ft of torque. This should be enough for the average man who prefers the simple things. It can get you from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds and lists a top speed of 179 mph.

On the other hand, those seeking the absolute best can always drop $135,200 for the 911 Targa 4S instead. This particular configuration relies on a tuned 3.0-liter twin-turbo Boxer 6 capable of 443 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. This time you’re looking at a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and maxes out at 188 mph.

While there is a remarkable difference in engine performance, the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S share some unique elements with its entry-level cousin. Perhaps the most distinct feature is the roof system which is a mechanical marvel to behold during operation. Automotive purists can even get with a seven-speed manual transmission (Sport Chrono Package) at no extra cost.

Images courtesy of Porsche