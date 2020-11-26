Occasionally, carmakers engineer vehicles specifically optimized to meet the performance requirements of motorsports. Each one is either built for speed or for endurance. In the case of the Huracan Super Trofeo and Huracan GT3, these machines are ready to outperform Lamborghini’s competitors at their respective racing events. To skirt over restrictions for use on public roads, it presents the Huracán STO. This latest model intends to deliver everything one expects to experience behind the wheel of the Italian marque’s automobiles.

“The Huracán STO is the purest incarnation of Lamborghini Squadra Corse heritage, directly transferring technologies from the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and drawing on the Huracán GT3 EVO’s unique accomplishment of winning three consecutive times in the Daytona 24 hours,” stated Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Lamborghini hopes owners will appreciate the racing heritage each Huracán STO embodies on every drive. We know it will be an exhilarating ride as the naturally aspirated V10 engine produces 640 horsepower with 417 lb-ft of torque. The output courses through a 7-speed LDF dual-clutch transmission to the rear wheels. The addition of superior aerodynamics allows it the go from 0 to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds. Meanwhile, tracks testing shows a top speed of 192.63 mph.

In addition to its new street-legal status, owners also get three new ANIMA driving modes: STO, Trofeo, and Pioggia. Beginners who prefer some assistance for all types of road conditions should stick with the first. The next one – Trofeo – is for when you want to unleash its capabilities on the track. Finally, Pioggia provides reliable support for the driver on wet surfaces. The Huracán STO is a treat for people who love Lamborghini’s machines.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini