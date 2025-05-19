In case you were wondering what Rezvani has been cooking up for its clients, reservations are now finally open. With a robust reputation for menacing machines, its latest offering follows the established formula. Its 2025 model lineup grows with the arrival of the Knight, which the shop bills as “the exclusive designer SUV with supercar performance.

The California-based group’s slew of special enhancements includes a substantial exterior makeover. Therefore, it’s not easy to figure out that underneath all the carbon fiber is a Lamborghini Urus. In its standard configuration, the Italian marque endows the vehicle with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

This mill supplies 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In contrast, Rezvani, on the other hand, will tune the Knight to crank out approximately 800 horsepower. Along with its lightweight composite body, owners can expect this beast to zip from zero to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds.

Meanwhile, everybody knows that the company caters to people with distinct needs when it comes to personal safety. As such, the Knight can be outfitted with an optional bulletproof upgrade. If they want to take it even further, we also have the Dark Night Military Package. This setup turns the Knight into something close to a mobile bunker.

This bundle comes with underside explosive protection, EMP protection, thermal night vision cameras, smoke screen, magnetic dead bolts, electrified door handles, and more. Rezvani will likewise turn the interior into a bespoke cockpit brimming with premium creature comforts and other luxurious appointments. The Knight is limited to 100 examples.

Images courtesy of Rezvani