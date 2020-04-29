Just when we thought that the COVID-19 pandemic will wreak havoc on the automotive industry, we are glad to be wrong. While sales might be on a slump right now, carmakers continue to hype up their upcoming wares. Thus, we still regularly spot rides that immediately stand out from the rest. On the other hand, we have some shops that provide stellar customization services. Take for example Novitec, who is up to no good once more as it messes with a Lamborghini Huracán EVO.

It might sound nasty, but this German tuning outfit specializes in some of the most insane automobiles out there. Recently, we have featured their work on McLarens, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis. This should put your mind at ease as these guys know their way around exotic supercars. To set expectations properly, the team will unleash the potential of these machines for a price.

Since most owners have the resources to purchase these vehicles, aftermarket splurges are not beyond their capacity. The Lamborghini Huracán EVO is already impressive in its stock form. Nevertheless, Novitec shows us how it takes performance seriously as approaches the upgrades from every angle. The 5.2-liter mid-mounted V10 engine is already a beast of its own. Hence, the tweaks this time around revolve around reducing weight.

The company presents a carbon fiber overhaul as it replaces most of the components with the lightweight material. These include the mirror covers, end plates, air scoops, and side window intakes among others. The Lamborghini Huracán EVO also gets a set of Novitec NL4 forged wheel with 245/30 ZR 20 Pirelli P-Zero tires.

Images courtesy of Novitec