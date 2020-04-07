When you have the money and resources, there’s practically no limit to how far you can take your hobbies. Most indulge themselves with luxurious homes, vessels, and vehicles among others. For those who believe that they belong to the latter, then aftermarket customization jobs are the way to go. 1016 Industries is offering to take a Lamborghini Huracan EVO and modify it beyond its stock configuration. How will they do this you ask? Well, let’s find out together via this short review.

The tuning team is starting this off by fully forging a carbon fiber bodywork kit for the hypercar. You’re looking at the diffusers, fenders, and hood that are replaced by the lightweight material. To keep the essence of the Huracan EVO intact, there are no sweeping changes done to its overall aerodynamic form factor.

1016 is not merely giving the machine a visual makeover. Since the shop also specializes in ECU tuning, Interested parties can look forward to a remarkable performance boost as well. So, they are tweaking the stock naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine for a total output of 650 horsepower. This is 20 more horses on top of what the original Huracan EVO can muster.

To balance out the increase in power, 1016 adds a carbon fiber rear wing. This delivers more downforce which can be beneficial on the open highway or on the racing tracks. This upgrade for the Lamborghini Huracan EVO has yet to go live on the company’s website. Meanwhile, those who are genuinely ready to splurge more money on their already expensive ride should check back regularly.

Images courtesy of 1016