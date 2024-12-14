If for some reason you want to start the new year with a badass bike, Triumph Motorcycles might just have one in its lineup. A few days ago, the British marque took the covers off its 2025 Bonneville Bobber TFC. Just in case some of you don’t know what those last three letters stand for, it’s Triumph Factory Custom. As such, the somewhat bespoke aesthetics are intentional.

The distinct cosmetic elements make it seem like an aftermarket project by an artisanal enthusiast. However, this vintage vibe is a signature design language visible on all models under Triumph’s Modern Classics lineup. Here are some unique selling points that might convince you to nab a unit from this limited-edition production run.

Elsewhere, comfort comes first and the plush leather saddle bears the embossed Triumph badge as a guarantee. We have carbon fiber components with a glossy finish to hint at the bike’s high-performance underpinnings. Under the frame is a 1,200 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin, 8-valve, SOHC mill.

Its engine cranks out 77 horsepower and 78 lb-ft of torque as a six-speed gearbox sends everything to the rear wheel. Only 750 examples are planned to roll out of the factory. Likewise, each will feel extra special courtesy of the serialization badge. You can find this on the billet-machined top yoke.

Owning a TFC model underscores discerning taste and sets the owner apart in the motorcycle world,” notes Triumph. Every 2025 Bonneville Bobber TFC flaunts an exclusive two-tone coat of black with gold trims. Also, additional contrast comes from the gold anodization of its engine cover badges, fork lowers, suspension fork adjusters, chain, and ignition key.

Images courtesy of Triumph