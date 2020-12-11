Oh boy! With 2020 almost over the fun doesn’t stop a renowned German automaker gives us another stealthy machine to gawk at. This is the 2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition and we are loving everything about it. As its name suggests, this coupe presents an all-black exterior with minimal contrasting shades for contrast. According to sources, the overall theme of this sleek ride draws inspiration from the RS 5 Panther Edition from last year.

However, there are enough elements to set it apart from the marque’s popular Sportback. For those wondering why they’re calling it that, this is apparently coming from the exclusive paint. Audi rarely uses it, but when they do, the results are stunning. From afar, it definitely looks black, but an up-close inspection reveals a hint of deep purple with a subtle crystal effect that is rather eye-catching than gaudy.

Meanwhile, the 20-inch double-spoke wheels are in matte black with red accents on the edges. The theme continues inside as it features predominantly black leather upholstery, while the ones on the carbon fiber seats and the stitching are in red. The steering wheel, on the other hand, is wrapped with black Alcantara. In-cabin entertainment comes from the Bang & Olufsen audio setup, while owners control everything via Audi’s Virtual Cockpit system.

From a performance standpoint, the 2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition does not deviate from the standard model. Under the hood is a 5.2-liter V10 engine good for 532 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. Results from track tests claim it can go beyond the 200 mph barrier and go from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. All 30 units are heading exclusively to dealerships in the United States only.

Images courtesy of Audi