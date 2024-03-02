When McLaren released the F1, it completely dominated the supercar scene when it broke multiple world records in the ’90s. Only 106 examples were ever built and every unit remains highly prized by automotive enthusiasts. Many believe all their subsequent models will never achieve a similar status, but they don’t need to. The Artura Spider is in a league of its own.

Motoring purists heaped praises when the F1 originally launched for its naturally aspirated powertrain, exceptional handling, and absence of driving aids, among others. The legendary British marque respects the reputation it has established.

Therefore, it opted to engineer everything that followed with the same mechanical precision, but with innovation in mind. The new Artura Spider — for those who are unaware — touts a hybrid setup. It’s also the first time McLaren went for a cabriolet configuration.

At the heart of this sleek drop-top is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 mated to an axial flux motor powered by a refrigerant-cooled 7.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. An eight-speed seamless shift gearbox is the final piece of the puzzle.

Overall, you are looking at an output of 691 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of twist at its disposal. Reports note it can hit a top speed of well over 200 mph and zoom to 60 mph from a standstill in just three seconds. The convertible can deploy and retract the hard-top in around 11 seconds.

Moreover, the motorized process is fully functional even at a speed of 31 mph. Clients can also choose to outfit their Artura Spider with an electrochromic glass roof. As for the interior, it’s sporty, modern, and trimmed in premium materials. Deliveries are expected sometime in the second quarter of 2024.

Images courtesy of McLaren