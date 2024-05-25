Located at 7310 Fm 954, Round Top, Texas, Estancia de Dias Alegres looks majestic in its three-story glass facade hovering over a two-acre pond. The property, located on a lush 23-acre parcel halfway between Austin and Houston, is a party-ready playground.

It spans 2,700 square feet with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a half bathroom. It’s a contemporary home accessible via a wide bridge that connects the land to the front door. Inside, finishings include rustic plank wood floors, local stone accents, wood-lined ceilings, while wall-mounted animal heads and antlers command the attention.

The first floor of Estancia de Dias Alegres is an open-plan layout that hosts the LDK or the living, dining, and kitchen areas. It’s flanked by a wraparound terrace that also doubles as a pier or a dock for fishing or swimming. A spiral staircase leads to the guest bedroom on the second floor which is equipped with double beds and its own living area. The third floor is the primary suite, boasting vaulted, wood-lined ceilings and a private seating area.

A few steps from the main house perfect for entertaining is the party barn. It has a kitchenette, a full bathroom, and has rolling doors that open to a covered patio. There’s even another guesthouse nearby with two bedrooms, two baths, and an LDK.

Estancia de Dias Alegres offers other amenities including a two-story skeet house, a water trampoline, a rope swing, an above-ground pool at the edge of a stocked pond, and a large outdoor stone fireplace. There are also covered seating areas spread out across the property. The house is currently on the market for $5,750,000 at Sotheby’s.

