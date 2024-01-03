It’s been a while since we’ve featured notable offers from Bring a Trailer but the drought ends with a premium listing. Lot number 131842 is special and is sure to appeal to Lamborghini loyalists. It might not be a vintage supercar but it’s just as rare and in demand among collectors. Here we have a 1991 LM002 in white.

The auction house indicates that this is one of only 300 examples ever manufactured by the Italian marque. Chassis: ZA9LU45A2LLA12253 is an antithesis of what people typically imagine when something from Lamborghini is brought up in a conversation.

Nonetheless, this rugged SUV touts a blocky profile reminiscent of GMC’s Hummer, Mercedes-Benz’s G-Wagen, and other similar SUVs. It may not be as sleek and elegant as the latest Urus, but it’s a fascinating snapshot of what the manufacturer thought was a great idea at the time.

Under the hood of this chunky behemoth is a 5.2-liter quad-cam V12 mated to a ZF five-speed manual gearbox. Others were quick to point out that it’s similar to that on the Countach and is rated at 444 horsepower. Motoring purists shouldn’t miss out on a driving experience like this.

Given stick shift transmission systems are almost obsolete or are marketed as custom trims on certain models, this is easily a treasure in the right hands. History tells us the LM002 was an attempt to build a military vehicle with exceptional all-terrain capabilities.

At its core is a tubular steel frame wrapped with fiberglass and aluminum bodywork. Tipping the scales at close to three tons, set your expectations properly when it comes to acceleration and handling. Lamborghini outfitted this machine with a dual-range transfer case and a locking center differential.

Bring a Trailer likewise highlights the 17″ OZ alloy rims and massive tires. Contrasting its white exterior is the red leather upholstery within the cabin. These are applied almost everywhere except for the wood trims. Jump seats are also found on the cargo bed. The odometer of this 1991 Lamborghini LM002 shows 15,000 miles.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer