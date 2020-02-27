With No Time To Die just barely a month away, James Bond fever is on an all-time high. Just recently, an exclusive Adidas Ulraboost 20 was making its way online, confirming a collaboration with the upcoming movie. No one can confirm it just yet, but insiders speculate that Daniel Craig might wear one in the film. Perhaps the most iconic item in 007’s arsenal aside from the gadgets is his trusty Aston Martin. While our favorite protagonist has his choice, the 2021 Aston Martin DB11 Shadow Edition is for the bad guys.

While color does not necessarily dictate good and evil, we can’t help but feel like a villain in this sleek machine. If you likewise fancy its devilish good looks, time is of the essence unless all available units are spoken for. The manufacturer confirms that there will only be 300 units in this special production run. You can be sure that others are already reserving their as we speak.

Aston Martin Lagonda’s Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, had something to say. “We have carefully selected the Shadow Edition design elements to subtly yet noticeably alter the DB11’s appearance.” He also adds that the designers are, “moving it further towards a more assertive and purposeful GT style.”

Clients can choose between the Coupe or Volante version of this Luxury grand tourer. The 2021 Aston Martin DB11 Shadow Edition flaunts several tweaks that add to its alluring beauty. It sits on a set of 20-inch directional alloys in black. Furthermore, the steering wheel features black Alcantara in addition to the obsidian black leather. Overall, this is a vehicle that calls out to our deepest desires for something absolutely jaw-dropping.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin