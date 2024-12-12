In a couple of weeks, people will be making their New Year’s resolutions. This practice helps many set their goals, while others probably just do it for kicks. Then there are the individuals with ambition who might just have something bigger in mind. If for some reason it involves a new luxury home, here’s a listing for the 50 La Rancheria.

Its sale is currently handled by Courtney Stanley and Skip Marquard of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Carmel Valley Brokerage. This single-family dwelling remains available as of our writing and is located in Carmel Valley, California, 93924. From what we can gather, the area is ideal for folks who crave a peaceful atmosphere while they bask in luxury.

Completed in 1971, 50 La Rancheria was designed by American architect Marcel Sedletzky. Even after decades, this opulent residence can easily outshine other modern projects. It stands on a sizeable lot that spans about 1.23 acres. As the photos show, nature surrounds its perimeter, while verdant plants adorn the exterior spaces.

“This meticulously manicured property offers a serene retreat, where the organic design of the home harmonizes with the natural beauty of the environment. Seamlessly transition between indoor and outdoor space,” describes the listing. Meanwhile, we’re looking at an interior measuring 4,091 square feet.

The expansive volumes within 50 La Rancheria feature five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one partial bathroom. Geometric shapes form bold aesthetic structures to define the rooms, while accent lighting enhances the atmosphere.

Timber is the material of choice, while tall panels of glazing form a connection with the outside. Willing buyers are also getting a detached guest unit, a wine cellar, a game room, and a swimming pool. Automotive enthusiasts, on the other hand, can park up to five vehicles at 50 La Rancheria.

Images courtesy of Wayne Capili/Sotheby’s International Realty