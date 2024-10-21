By now, battery-electric powertrains are already mainstream as all commercially available EVs use them. Meanwhile some automotive industry pundits believe hydrogen systems are the next big thing. In fact, carmakers such as Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, and others are reportedly investing in the technology. Alpine, on the other hand, announces the Alpenglow Hy6.

It looks like this is the third iteration of the hydrogen supercar project. We’ve previously covered the Alpenglow Hy6’s predecessor and it’s great to see that the design is practically unchanged. The rakish silhouette with an aggressive aero package should benefit the vehicle’s overall dynamics.

Upon closer inspection, there are a few aesthetic tweaks by Alpine for a good reason. The most striking rework is the see-through hood of its rear engine bay. It gives onlookers a glimpse of the brand-new mid-mounted 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. The mill is paired with a six-speed sequential transmission.

Although the setup sounds like a regular internal combustion engine and gearbox, the French marque assures us it’s not. Instead of fossile fuels, the Alpenglow Hy6 burns hydrogen gas, which it draws from three tanks. They’re mounting two in the sidepods and another just the cockpit.

For safety, these high-pressure storage units are in separate compartments and with adequate ventilation. Surprisingly, this configuration is capable of cranking out 730 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. The Alpengow Hy6 remains a concept for now, but Alpine also has EVs in active development.

“Alpenglow is the evolution of a stunning concept car to a dynamic demonstration of intent with Hy4, and now, Hy6. This advanced new hydrogen powered prototype opens the road for an exhilarating new chapter in sports cars and motorsport,” writes Alpine.

Images courtesy of Alpine