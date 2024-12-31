No matter how successful, carmakers can never rest on their laurels. Instead, there is a need to constantly innovate and develop groundbreaking technologies. The goal is to remain relevant and have people associate the brand with automotive excellence. Otherwise, it paves the way for upstarts or unexpected revivals to gain traction. Nonetheless, surprises like the debut of De Tomaso’s P72 can disrupt the scene.

Developments like this are not exactly rare, as there are plenty of classic marques that can suddenly resurface. These are possible with the help of investors or strategic acquisitions to revamp or reposition defunct names for the modern consumer.

The P72 is no different as press details confirm the supercar is close to completion, which alludes to a subsequent commercial availability. However, you’ll need to hurry because De Tomaso plans to build only 72 examples of this sleek machine. Straight out of the gate, visual elements clearly exude a vintage vibe.

It may look old-school, but the aerodynamic exterior is all carbon fiber. To ensure exceptional weight savings, even the chassis is crafted out of the robust composite. Just behind the cockpit is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Motoring purists are likely pumping their fists in excitement over this configuration. The powertrain generates a staggering 750 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. De Tomaso establishes a distinct identity here with its copious application of rose gold finishes.

These appear on the aluminum trims and components of the vehicle. Some may find it a bit gaudy, but we believe it looks cohesive on the P72. “A modern-day classic dressed with a timeless shape evoking unspeakable elegance,” writes the manufacturer.

Images courtesy of De Tomaso