For those interested in classic cars, it all boils down to luck when a rare vehicle goes up the auction block. These can range from limited-edition releases at the time or one-offs that are highly prized among collectors. Take for example this 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy, which flaunts a unique configuration. It might not be obvious from first glance, but what makes this coupe special are the upgrades that it has amassed over time.

Even without the tale behind the machine, the 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy is a favorite among fans of the German marque. According to Schaltkulisse — the company handling its sale — the automobile’s original owner by Charles Robin A. Grant, a wealthy British industrialist. When asked about the reason behind his requested tweaks, he stated: “I always want the newest, best and fastest car.”

But that’s not all, to make his 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy stand out, is sports an Elfenbein (Elephant Ivory) paint. Matching the exterior coat is the red tartan and cream vinyl wool in the cabin. The changes do not stop there because unlike the others like it which built with steel, this vintage beauty uses aluminum. This shaves of around 176.4 lbs off its total weight.

In addition to the cosmetic improvements, the performance also receives as bump courtesy of the NSL engine. The fact that it was also in the hands of legendary racing driver David Piper makes it even more valuable. This 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy is not likely going to stay on the market for long. As of this writing, it might already be spoken for.

Images courtesy of Schaltkulisse