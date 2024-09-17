After Apple’s debut of the iPhone 16 series last week, the hype was quickly snuffed out by Huawei’s strategic launch of the Mate XT Ultimate Design. The latter is a triple-folding smartphone, which is technologically more groundbreaking. Nevertheless, we can always count on Caviar to elevate the latest iOS devices into luxury-tier items. For instance, check out the Diamond Snowflake White Gold 18K.

Depending on the client’s budget, the establishment offers a huge selection of custom devices. These range from smartphones (iOS/Android) to tablets, wearables, accessories, and more. Many already consider iPhones a premium investment even with the incremental upgrades each generation ships with. However, Caviar’s creations are on an entirely different level.

The Diamond Snowflake White Gold 18K incorporates what it says. The iPhone 16 Pro Max at 1 TB storage is the top option. If you absolutely need to make an opulent statement, prepare to part with approximately $580,570. Given the Russian company’s reputation for excess, it’s only a matter of time before another SKU exceeds that price.

“All the radiance of the frosty winter is concentrated in the most expensive iPhone in the world. Caviar poured the diamond snow on a smartphone body so that you can enjoy its beautiful glare,” reads the product description. They’re taking a White Titanium variant and replacing most of its metal components with 18K white gold.

Its crowning glory is a Snowflake Graff necklace (a pendant with platinum, white gold, and diamonds). It now adorns the rear panel of the Diamond Snowflake White Gold 18K as a dazzling emblem. To ensure everything sparkles, Caviar inlays around 570 of the precious gems into a mesmerizing decorative pattern. Only three examples are available to order.

Images courtesy of Caviar