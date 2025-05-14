Any new developments related to the aviation industry do not usually garner a lot of coverage. It’s a shame, given that these innovations will eventually carry over to commercial aircraft — except if it’s proprietary. Thankfully, the Riblet Modification Package by MicroTau is not an exclusive affair. Nevertheless, Boom recently tested this on its XB-1 demonstrator jet.

Many researchers believe that nature has solutions for almost all types of problems. For example, plenty of our planet’s flora are sources of ingredients to develop new drugs or treatments for debilitating ailments. From an engineering standpoint, experts have drawn inspiration from fauna to achieve flight and so much more.

Several factors greatly affect the efficiency of an aircraft. Weight, weather, payload, and aerodynamics. The “Riblet Modification Package is an adhesive-backed film with a drag-reducing texture inspired by the skin of fast-swimming sharks for improved aerodynamic performance,” writes the Australian firm.

With the approval of the Department of Defense’s DIU (Defense Innovation Unit), Boom’s team tested the add-on material. They specifically applied the film to the contract XB-1 vehicle’s aft undercarriage. This trial was used to gauge the durability of the Riblet Modification Package during transonic to supersonic speeds.

So far, the results were reportedly favorable with no signs of material degradation. According to MicroTau, “the package can be optimised for aircraft of all types, resulting in net fuel efficiency and CO₂ emissions reductions of up to 4%. Future test flights will likely see the exterior of the XB-1 fully covered by the Riblet Modification Package.

Images courtesy of Boom/MicroTau