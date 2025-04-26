Mercedes-Benz is an automotive marque synonymous with performance and luxury, but also excels in another segment. Although the likes of Jeep, Toyota, Ford, and Land Rover are some of the top options for outdoor pursuits, the G-Class easily matches or even outpaces the competition. As a tribute to the early days of its off-roading exploits, we have the STRONGER THAN THE 1980s edition.

Don’t let the vintage aesthetics distract you from the fact that underneath its retro trimmings is a 2025 G550. This classy yet rugged machine relies on a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo engine. The mill is good for 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, its all-wheel-drive system features three-locking differentials.

Furthermore, sources claim it can easily handle 27.6″ of water in the wild. The G-Class STRONGER THAN THE 1980s edition pays homage to a classic, particularly the Geländewagen (W 460) model series. Like the model number, only 460 examples are slated for dealerships in the United States later this year.

According to Mercedes-Benz, it “captured people’s hearts in the 1980s with its unique combination of on- and off-road capability and laid the foundation for the unrivaled success and cult status of the original. Buyers can pick from three exterior paint options: MANUFAKTUR Agave Green, MANUFAKTUR Cream, and MANUFAKTUR Colorado Beige.

Elsewhere, the radiator grille, brush guard, underguard, front fascia, side sills, flared wheel arches, and bumpers all sport a MANUFAKTUR Night Black Magno finish. The G-Class STRONGER THAN THE 1980s edition rides on a set of 18-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, we have black leather upholstery and Dove Grey fabric seat inserts.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz