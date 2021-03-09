A huge number of street-legal supercars normally draw inspiration from their track-ready siblings. Experts strive to adopt features and technology meant for racing and give owners a taste of what the machine can actually do without regulations. A small-scale manufacturer in Norway is working on a special project that involves a Lamborghini Huracán. Their efforts are finally paying off with the debut of the LP1200 Strada.

Zyrus Engineering has been spending the past few years developing this exotic platform. The donor vehicle here is a Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo LP640-4 Performante. Despite the changes, the shop still pays tribute to the Italian marque as it keeps the badging and adds its country’s colors.

This allows the LP1200 Strada to retain a bit of its identity yet boast some hefty upgrades. We find it impressive that the Norwegian team behind this supercar are considering both sides of the coin. Therefore, they have gifted the Huracán Super Trofeo with an option to toggle between two modes.

On one hand, you have an owner who sticks to the established rules on public paths. Meanwhile, the other is a performance-hungry enthusiast who wants to push their rides to the absolute limit. Zyrus Engineering makes this possible via the LP1200 Strada’s Smart Dash control system with a touch of a button on your smartphone.

The 5.2-liter V10 engine is the recipient of an in-house twin-turbo system that bumps the output up to 900 horsepower. When the LP1200 Strada is on the tracks, a quick press puts all 1,200 horses at your disposal. Zyrus Engineering is also using carbon fiber and dropping the overall weight down to 3,146 lbs. The massive rear wing also helps keep the wheel on the ground.

Images courtesy of Zyrus Engineering