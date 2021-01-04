By some weird coincidence, we were just wrapping up a piece about the McLaren Elva Gulf Theme roadster. After our team talks about how much we love the iconic livery and its nod to motorsports, Roger Dubuis comes out of nowhere and adds to the excitement. Welcome the Excalibur Huracán STO – an ode to luxury timepieces and supercars.

If it was not obvious enough, the Swiss watchmaking group is presenting a classy tribute to Lamborghini’s automotive excellence. We’re just happy to see it with the distinct shades that many associate with Gulf Oil’s involvement in racing. What we like about how the Excalibur Huracán STO executes the presentation is that it does not look too overkill.

Instead of going all out, Roger Dubuis is still keeping black as the dominant shade. The 45-mm case is carbon with a titanium bezel in black PVD coating. You can spot hints of orange on the caseband, crown, and minute markers on the bezel. A light blue outline highlights the edges, which gives the Excalibur Huracán STO a stylish look.

Meanwhile, the skeleton dial features honeycomb sections with the balance set at an angle just below the Roger Dubuis branding. It might be easy to miss at first glance, but there is a date window at 6 o’clock with the numerals in orange. Super-LumiNova lume keeps the details of the Excalibur Huracán STO visible in darker environments.

The three-hand RD360 automatic movement boasts a 60-hour power reserve and a rotor in the shape of a supercar wheel. The Excalibur Huracán STO strap is black rubber with a blue calf leather inlay and orange stitching. Finally, the clasp is titanium in Black DLC.

Images courtesy of Roger Dubuis