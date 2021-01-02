Craig Green builds on the importance of comfort and convenience when it comes to everyday footwear. His collaboration with Adidas, the ZX 2K Phormar II Shoes, features a collapsible upper for a compact carry during travel.

Green continues to push the boundaries in sneakers design and this latest addition to his ZX line is sure to stand out. It maintains a sleek silhouette and features a ZK 2K rubber outsole inherent to the ZK line. The similarities end there though. What makes this pair unique is its soft, collapsible upper detail with a super-thin speed lacing system.

The collapsible upper also features tension cords on the eyestay, collar, and heel for a more adjustable and personalized fit. This ensures your feet stay comfortable yet it still gets the support they need as you go about your daily commutes in the urban jungle. It features Adidas‘ patented Boost cushioning on the midsole and the addition of semi-transparent details and leather lining complete the design of the ZX 2K Phormar II Shoes.

The design comes in Core White and Core Black colorways and is set for release on February 25. Its release may have come after the holidays, which would have made a great Christmas present. But it is certainly something sneakerheads can look forward to for the New Year.

Green prides itself in creating high-quality and forward-thinking footwear that will last for many uses and suit any occasion. The ZX 2K Phormar II Shoes, with their unique style and texture, will definitely reach different places given their collapsible design.

Images courtesy of Adidas