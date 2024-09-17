The AJOTO Pocket Pen boasts a unique form factor unlike any traditional pens. Taking design cues from a pocket knife, this everyday tool flicks open effortlessly every use. It’s hard to resist playing with it like you would a fidget toy.

This writing tool sparks conversation because of its sleek silhouette and unique mechanism. It does away with clickers or caps, but operates like a classic folder instead. A simple flick of the finger and the pen transforms into a full-length pen. When not in use, simply fold the pen back.

Each closing and opening gives a satisfying click, which adds a fidget factor to the AJOTO Pocket Pen, making it ideal when you’re brainstorming ideas to jot down. At the heart of this tool is a super smooth D1 ballpoint refill, which offers over 1300 meters of silky smooth ink for a wide range of marks.

Then there’s the silhouette, with its flat sides inspired by a carpenter’s pencil. This way, it doesn’t roll away from any surface just like traditional pens. The flat shape also offers an ergonomic grip for comfortable use every time. Moreover, the revolutionary folding design blends together precision engineering and elegant craftsmanship.

The AJOTO Pocket Pen feels like no other with its smooth and polished surface. It’s constructed for perfect balance out of hardened stainless steel and aerospace-grade aluminum for enhanced durability. Other functional features of this pen include a detachable pocket clip and keyring attachments for portability. It weighs 30g and measures 3.15″ when closed and 4.84″ when opened. Attach it to a keyring, a carabiner, or to the pocket of your jeans or shirt for quick access any time.