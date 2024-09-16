The Bugout has long been a staple pocket knife for EDC lovers since its release in 2017. This folder has seen some upgrades over the years, including on the scales and blade material. But there’s no stopping Benchmade from revamping this beloved knife as it has unveiled another version, called the Bugout Burnt Brass Aluminum.

For this upcoming version, dropping on Sept. 17, Benchmade swapped the OG grippy grivory scales for a burnt brass anodized 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum handle in an angular shape and smooth finish. The handle features a turquoise anodized thumb stud and barrel spacer. The handle offers lightweight strength and natural corrosion resistance, while giving the folder a classic silhouette.

Aside from the scales, Benchmade also equipped the Bugout Burnt Brass Aluminum with an equally strong blade. It boasts super premium M390 stainless steel blade in black DLC battlewash finish, instead of the traditional CPM-S30V steel. M390 offers durable hardness, great edge retention and corrosion resistance, and is easy to sharpen.

Other then these two upgrades, this new version retains the other good qualities of the original Bugout. This includes the compact and slim drop-point blade, which clocks in at 3.24″ long and 0.08″, respectively. It also shares the same length of the folder when opened (7.46″) and closed (4.22″).

Likewise, the Bugout Burnt Brass Aluminum retains Benchmade’s trademark AXIS Lock deployment mechanism. It is also ambidextrous, comes with a lanyard hole for portability, and a tip-up mini deep carry pocket clip, similar to the original. This is not an automatic knife and blade must be deployed manually from its closed position. This one though is heavier than the OG at 2.5oz vs 1.85oz due in part to the handle material.

Images courtesy of Benchmade