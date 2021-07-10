If you’re on the lookout for a high-quality and durable folding knife, then look no further than the Zootility ST-2 Pocket Knife. It is sharp enough to cut anything from the kitchen to the field and extremely portable for everyday carry.

This folding knife uses 440 stainless steel which makes it highly corrosion resistant and boasts a clean and polished mirror finish. It takes minimal care and holds the mirror finish longer than any other type of steel. Falling under the Rockwell hardness of 57-60 HRC, it makes quality kitchen cutlery and useful for outdoor applications too.

The Zootility ST-2 Pocket Knife is easy in the hands and in the pocket. It is amazingly thin and lightweight at just 0.125″ and 1.4oz, respectively. It has a replaceable blade that is 2.2″ long and with the tool closed, it clocks in at 3.51″ and 5.8″ when opened. Finding a place for it inside your jeans is not a problem as it even fits neatly in the front coin pocket.

This everyday carry utilizes the brand’s FlyOff technology, as such, it is bolt-free or free of screws. This makes it easy to stash in your pocket and makes it convenient to remove the blade when you happen to bring it with you through airport security. The tech also lends the overall thin aesthetics.

Not just a folding knife, the Zootility ST-2 Pocket Knife also gives you other useful tools that are handy for indoor and outdoor use. These include a bottle opener, twist top opener, can tab opener, and more.

Images courtesy of Zootility