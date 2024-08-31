RIMOWA is bringing the “Gloss Red” colorway back to its Essential Suitcase Collection and it’s there for good. It’s now a permanent color option which is sure to delight fans of the vibrant hue. The glossy and durable polycarbonate is available in the Cabin (36L), Check-in (85L), and Trunk Plus (101L) lineup.

All of the offerings in the Essential Collection is a reliable and lightweight choice for days’ worth of travel. The Cabin is ideal for up to four days of travel offering a polyester interior with fully-zipped dual organization comprising of a large mesh pocket and height-adjustable Flex Divider. It weighs 7.1 lbs. and measures 21.7″ tall and 15.8″ wide.

Meanwhile, the “Gloss Red” Check-In is good for 15 days of travel. It also a fully-zipped dual interior organization and has RIMOWA’s patented compression system to secure items in place during transport. This one weighs 10.6 lbs. and has a height and width of 30.6″ and 20.5″, respectively.

The Trunk Plus is the largest in RIMOWA’s Essential Suitcase Collection and is suitable for travel of two weeks or more. It’s slightly bigger than the Check-In at 31.5″ tall and 14.5″ wide and weighs 11.9 lbs.

All the “Gloss Red” color options in the Essential lineup offer stage-free adjustable telescopic handles for comfortable and smooth maneuvers in and out of the airport. They also have RIMOWA’s high-end multi-wheel system that guarantees stable and effortless steering through ball-bearing mounted wheels with cushioned axels. Likewise, each of the suitcases have TSA-approved locks that can be opened by security during airline baggage checks without causing any damage.

