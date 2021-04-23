Forget all your other cables and dongles and go for an efficient and mess-free method of recharging your devices. The Zeus-X Pro from Futurizta Tech is a 6-in-1 cable that not only boasts great output but also futuristic aesthetics.

This “spaceship-inspired premium design” comes in three length options: 1, 5, and 6.5 feet. It offers a Micro USB cable and lightning adapters on the neck, which is removable from the base of the USB-C connector. This allows you to slide the cable down for more ergonomic use so the adapters won’t be on the way.

The Zeus-X Pro gives you the convenience of having all the cables you need to power high-end devices in one sleek carry. Aside from the micro-USB and lightning cable, it also has a Type-C fast charging adapter and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C cable for external SSD and portable monitors.

In terms of delivery, this versatile cable provides 20W of Apple fast charging so you get from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. It offers ultra-fast 100W power delivery and 10Gbps data transfer across devices. It’s even compatible with Type-C monitors so it can support up to 4k 60hz and touchscreen input.

Moreover, the Zeus-X Pro comes with a universal design and interchangeable port-heads to support a variety of gadgets. It has a USB-C and USB 3.1 head on one side. Meanwhile, the USB-C, MicroUSB, and Lightning connectors are on the other side. Given its design inspiration, then expect it to be durable. It uses military-grade braided Calico fabric that can withstand 15,000 bends. It has metal port housing and flexible hinges made from a thermoplastic elastomer. This literally translates to years of use.

Images courtesy of Futurizta Tech