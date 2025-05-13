A lighter makes a great survival tool no matter where the adventure takes you. Whether out on open seas or through the urban jungle. Oceanus Brass crafted such a timeless piece. One that can withstand the test of time while being rich in both heritage and classic design: the Porthole Lantern.

This lighter is nautically inspired with a design that’s reminiscent of the robust brass portholes of 19th-century clipper vessels. It mirrors their brass frames and stainless steel hardware that have braved stormy seas. It too is machined from a block of solid brass. Then made to withstand even the most unforgiving conditions, while offering a rugged elegance to your everyday carry.

“The Porthole Lantern is a tribute to these brass-clad windows of maritime history, designed to bring a rugged elegance to your space. Just as the portholes of clippers offered light and a connection to the vast oceans, the Porthole Lantern lights your way with the enduring charm of the open sea.”

It features precision-cut threads paired with rubber gaskets to ensure a waterproof and leak-proof seal. This way, the inner mechanisms remain protected from the elements and the torch always ready for action any time.

Moreover, the Porthole Lantern has a reinforced spark mechanism with easily replaceable flints and wicks. It also has a Bow-Shackle, so you can bring the lighter with you wherever you go. It serves as attachment point to a backpack, a keyring, used as a pendant, and more, so you can have the tool within easy reach. This lighter is also portable enough at 6oz (170g), measuring 1 15/16″ D and has a thickness of 13/16″.

Images courtesy of Oceanus Brass