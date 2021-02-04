Last year, Zenith gave us a cool color combination with their Defy El Primero 21 Ultraviolet. Purple is not exactly a common tint on premium timepieces, but there are exceptions. In fact, a lot of those that do turn out striking and unique. Now, the Swiss watchmaking outfit is testing the waters with another shade. Let’s welcome the Defy El Primero 21 Urban Jungle and it looks like they might have another winner on their hands.

What we have here is top-shelf wristwatch clad in green which others could call a tactical aesthetic. The profile might not appeal to everyone, but its craftsmanship that matters the most. Zenith presents the Defy El Primero 21 Urban Jungle in a 44 mm ceramic case in khaki green.

Matching the scheme is its rubber strap with a cordura texture, but there are sections in gray for some welcome contrast. Going back to the main attraction, the Defy El Primero 21 Urban Jungle sports an open-work dial. Of course, there are sections in khaki green while the rest is in black, and silver.

There are three sub-dials. A 30-minute in silver at 3 o’clock, a 60-seconds in black at 6 o’clock, and a small seconds at 9 o’clock. Meanwhile, you can spot the power reserve indicator at 12 o’clock.

The theme does not end there, because the exhibition caseback also shows us more. There’s the mainplate and star-shaped rotor in green. The Defy El Primero 21 Urban Jungle runs on Zenith El Primero 9004 calibre which offers a 50-hour power reserve.

