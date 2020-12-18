Over the years the use of carbon fiber has been making its way into various industries. Its lightweight yet strong profile makes it the ideal option for motorsports and so much more. Lately, we have been seeing its use in luxury timepieces with remarkable results. In fact, advancements in its manufacturing processes are producing more than just your typical weave patterns. Zenith is finally working with the material and giving us the DEFY Classic Carbon.

Creations from brands like Richard Mille, Bell & Ross, Ulysse Nardin, and others, show us how to bring out the beauty of carbon fiber. Meanwhile, Zenith is apparently taking it up a notch by crafting not only the case but the bracelet out of it as well. As ridiculous it might sound, the result is surprisingly mesmerizing. The DEFY Classic Carbon showcases a cohesive profile all throughout thanks to this unique approach.

The watch – case with bracelet – weighs only 65 grams, which is impressive. Adding to its overall aesthetic, the 41-mm carbon fiber case features a black open-work dial in the shape of an eight-spoke star. The hands, hour markers, and date window have Super-LumiNova lume for excellent visibility in the dark.

Its edgy presentation also allows users to view the Zenith’s Elite 670 skeleton automatic calibre. The latter boasts 187 components, a frequency of 28,800 vph, and a 50-hour power reserve. Meanwhile, the sapphire exhibition caseback exposes the star-shaped rotor exclusive to the watchmaker. The intricate patterns that adorn each DEFY Classic Carbon mean no two watches are visually the same.

Images courtesy of Zenith