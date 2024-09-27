Although the footwear industry has made significant strides in sustainability, its products are still not 100% eco-friendly. Until recycling and upcycling technologies become completely efficient, some materials still end up in landfills. Perhaps the solution lies elsewhere as demonstrated by Giestas and its Baking Vegan Slippers.

The use of leather and natural rubber seems like a promising approach, but some people abstain from animal-sourced products. With that in mind, the Portuguese designer presents a fascinating process wherein anyone can craft a bespoke shoe. As straightforward as it seems, some components and ingredients might not be readily available at home.

Thankfully, you can purchase almost everything online these days. The Baking Vegan Slippers start with a large piece of paper or cardboard to trace an outline of your feet. Up next is a sheet from a corrugated box, which we shape into a mold. What follows are pieces of cork you need to slice, grind, and sift until only the tiniest of particles are left.

To make the sole, combine glycerin with agar powder and dump the cork bits into the mix. To turn it into a darker shade, crush some charcoal and add it as the pigment. Pour the mixture into the cardboard mold and spread evenly. For the straps, the Giestas’ recipe indicates glycerin and alginate with used tea leaves or saffron to give it color.

We then pour the goopy liquid onto a flat surface (preferably with a sheet of wax paper) and spread it evenly. Add one part salt and 10 parts water into a spray bottle, shake, and spray over the alginate to make it water-resistant. The rest of the steps for the Baking Vegan Slippers are in the video below.

Images courtesy of Giestas