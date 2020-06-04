In the past few weeks, we have been seeing an upsurge of new timepieces showing up online. Keeping up with our creed in bringing our readers awesome stuff, we’re introducing one from Zenith. For those familiar with the brand, it usually sticks with more traditional watchmaking design. However, it does occasionally pick out a color palette that keeps its lineup fresh. One such example comes in the form of its Defy El Primero 21 Ultraviolet.

It takes a good eye for detail for someone to successfully make the color violet and its various shades appear cohesive. We have to hand it to the designers at Zenith because they made it work on this timepiece. It somehow looks stunning alongside the matte finish of its 44 mm titanium case. Longtime users of the Defy El Primero 21 collection will find the angular chunky form factor familiar.

The openwork dial keeps up with the theme as bridge assembly flaunts violet anodized coating. Additionally, this extends to the star-shaped rotor which is in full display via its exhibition case back. As with most premium chronographs, the Defy El Primero 21 Ultraviolet features sapphire on the top and bottom. Viewing it from the side shows the pushers and crown adorned with the Zenith emblem.

The sub-dials match the color of its case and look stunning with the purple elements peeking from behind. The power reserve indicator sits just below the 12 o’clock index for high visibility. Meanwhile, the El Primero 9004 automatic movement promises to last up to 50 hours when not in use. Completing the look of the Zenith Defy El Primero 21 Ultraviolet is a striking purple fabric strap with a titanium butterfly clasp.

Images courtesy of Zenith