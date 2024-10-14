The holidays are almost here and now is the best time to shop for yourself or loved ones. Given how hectic it becomes in the coming weeks, many choose to get a head start as early as they can. As the cooler weather sees an uptick in outdoor activities, ASICS prepares to drop a collaborative take on the GEL-TERRAIN GTX with nonnative.

What’s great is that these bad boys are due to drop this weekend. As part of a limited edition capsule with Japanese menswear brand nonnative, sneakerheads with an eye for style will want one for their collection. As fashionable as it looks, everybody knows not to judge a book by its cover.

ASICS is calling it the GEL-TERRAIN GTX for a reason and this exclusive Brown Storm colorway is ready for the trails. At first glance, the tonal earthy shades are curated to deliver a subtle contrast. This allows the textures, signatures, and other details to remain aesthetically distinct.

The upper stands out from the regular version as the sportswear group mostly crafts it out of premium suede. For superior performance against moisture, GORE-TEX is also part of the construction. Instead of printing the ASICS stripe, the nonnative GEL-TERRAIN GTX uses suede panels.

You can only find the co-branding on the heel, which is an understated touch. The shoes come with ORTHOLITE sock liners for breathability and ergonomics. Cushioning on the ASICS x nonnative GEL-TERRAIN GTX is top-notch courtesy of the FLYTEFOAM EVA midsole and GEL technology. Finally, heavy-duty abrasion resistance comes from the AHARPLUS outsole.

Images courtesy of ASICS/nonnative