The Zendure SuperTank Pro is an upgraded version of the 2019 SuperTank. It comes with faster charging speeds and more USB-C ports for all your tech gadgets.

This is one portable battery pack that you can take in your travels. Just like its predecessor, it maintains its 26,800mAh / 96.48Wh battery capacity. The difference lies in the ports. Instead of having USB-C/USB-A split, it specifically now has four USB-C ports which come handy in most smartphone and tablet models today.

The Zendure SuperTank Pro promises to power up your devices on the go. It offers pass-through charging, which means you can juice up your devices while the power bank is also recharging. Two USB-C ports on the left can give a full 100W input/output charge rate. That is fast-charging for you which is very important during travel. The ports also have USB-C PD 3.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 compatibility. Meanwhile, two ports on the right give a limited 18W charge rate each. Still, all four ports can charge devices simultaneously.

Another upgrade from the original is the OLED screen display. It gives real-time information on power usage and the remaining charge on each port. It accurately displays charging input and output status thanks to the addition of an advanced TI battery fuel gauge that allows for adaptive charging and power cell balance.

The Zendure SuperTank Pro has upgradeable firmware, robust aluminum alloy shell, and portable enough to fit in your pocket. It weighs 566 grams and measures 4.9″ x 2.9″ x 1.8″. It is perfect for digital nomads who want to set up their workstation anywhere.

Images courtesy of Zendure