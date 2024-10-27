As the resurgence of vinyl records floods the market, many audio equipment companies are eager to meet the demand for turntables. While these music playback machines never completely went away, the same couldn’t be said for CD and cassette players. By some stroke of luck, we stumbled upon a company called KICKBACK and its catalog of retro products.

In particular, the units we believe our readers will find awesome are the DISCMAN, Portable Cassette Player, and JUKEBOX MINI. What makes these three stand out is the see-through motif of their enclosures. Moreover, the trio will take listeners on a nostalgia trip as they dig out their collection of CDs and cassette tapes.

Along with the likes of Nothing and other tech companies, KICKBACK understands just how popular transparent electronics were decades ago. Starting with the DISCMAN, we’re looking at an intentional tribute to Sony’s portable CD Player. Its rectangular housing features rounded corners and vibrant orange components.

There is no automated loading mechanism here as you need to manually mount and detach your CDs. A small digital display shows which track is on playback. As for the aptly named Portable Cassette Player, KICKBACK once again draws inspiration from Sony’s Walkman. So far, the only downside we can think of here is if the classic cassette tapes you own are still in good condition.

The final SKU in the KICKBACK’s transparent collection is the JUKEBOX MINI. Available in three colors: Mint, White, and Pink, this is the only contemporary piece of technology in the lineup. This Bluetooth speaker measures 9.45″ x 6.10″ x 3.35″ but packs a pair of high-performance drivers. In addition to its wireless connectivity, an auxiliary port is also included.

Images courtesy of KICKBACK