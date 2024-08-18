For the modern minimalist, a bifold or trifold wallet isn’t trendy anymore. Especially for those who prefer cards instead of cash, then a cardholder is the ideal everyday carry. The Ekster Cardholder Pro offers functional versatility as it not only holds cards, but also other small essential items.

Machined from 100% recycled aluminum 6061 with no plastic parts, it can store a max of 14 cards and cash (seven in the cardholder and six in the expandable backplate). It can hold up to seven cards in the dedicated cardholder. Accessing the cards is quick and smooth via a push of a trigger. The card ejector gives a satisfying “click” while the rounded bottom edge offers a secure and safe grip on the trigger.

The Ekster Cardholder Pro allows you to “expand your carry” thanks to it being customizable. It offers modular add-ons that expand the storage space without adding bulk. This includes the cash clip backplate solely for holding bills and a coin plate that can hold small items not just coins but also even keys. This plate slides in neatly into the backplate and a thumb slot on the wallet gives it easy slide out access.

To ensure you never lose or misplace your wallet, you can also insert a finder card or incorporate an AirTag Band. Making it even more functional is the addition of a tool card, which offers your most-used utility tools including a screwdriver and bottle opener.

As with other smart wallets from Ekster, this one also has RFID protection to prevent wireless theft. The Ekster Cardholder Pro is slim measuring 4.25″ L x 2.4″ W x 0.6″ D and has a premium weight and feel that’s sturdy in the hands.

Images courtesy of Ekster