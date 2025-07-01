As the month ends, it looks like 2025 will be another eventful year. It also happens to be a century since the Leica I’s release. It’s billed as the world’s first commercially available 35 mm film camera. Many consider it one of the factors that made photography accessible to the masses. Thus, the company is releasing the M11-D 100 YEARS OF LEICA set.

Only 101 examples are hitting the global market, and one of these will be carrying the serial number 6000000. Whoever is lucky enough to score this specific unit becomes the proud owner of the millionth M-Camera produced by the German brand.

As the press release indicates, it stands “as both a tribute to our heritage and a beacon of our future.” Each M11-D 100 YEARS OF LEICA kit includes the camera model indicated in the name. Drawing inspiration from the Leica I, it touts a brass top plate with a high-gloss black lacquer.

The controls undergo anodization in a nickel hue with cross knurling. There are no eyelets or a red Leica logo. Other notable custom touches include an “Ernst Letiz Wetzlar” engraving surrounding the shutter release and a “100” logo on the hot shoe cover.

As for the body, it is wrapped in genuine leather and features a black M-Bayonet to evoke the distinct aesthetics of the classic camera. Up next are the two interchangeable lenses. One of which is the Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH.

What follows is the Leitz Anastigmat-M 50 f/3.5 lens — a modern remake of the fixed Leitz Anastigmat 50mm f/3.5 of the Leica I. It uses an M-Bayonet mounting system, but keeps everything else as close to the original. Don’t miss out on the M11-D 100 YEARS OF LEICA!

Images courtesy of Leica