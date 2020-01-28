Make the Satechi 75W Dual Type-C Travel Charger a part of your everyday carry items. This portable power bank not only has two USB-C PD ports but also has dual USB-A ports. The USB-C ports can simultaneously charge two devices and support quick charging for compatible smartphones. It has a 60W USB-c PD port (which is basically double than the average 30W of standard power delivery charging) and an 18W USB-C PD port. It can adequately charge a 15-inch MacBook Pro or other newer Chromebooks.

Meanwhile, the USB-A ports add convenience for those days that you need to power up other media devices and smartphones. They have a charging speed of 5V/2.4A and are great for those devices that do not have a quick charge option.

The Satechi 75W Dual Type-C Travel Charger supports a maximum of 75W. But the power controller distributes the charges evenly depending on device requirements so the output normally does not reach 75W in total. What makes this power bank even more powerful is its voltage offers. It features an input range between 100 and 240V so it can support several devices.

Moreover, it is travel-friendly. It is compact at just 4 inches in length and 2.6 inches in width. Its thickness is just at an inch. It may weigh 13.1 ounces but this is understandable given its of aluminium construction and not plastic. It has a removable AC plug for portability.

The Satechi 75W Dual Type-C Travel Charger has a power cord of about six feet long so you can mount it on your worktable if you don’t plan to bring it with you on your travels. It also features smart light sensors that brighten up when there is a lot of light in the room so you can see the power bank clearly. Meanwhile, Blue LED power light indicates if the charger has been plugged in or not.

