Creative professionals do not only require a powerful rig but also need to learn the basic keyboard shortcuts. Unless you prefer to click everything manually, special button combinations on your keyboard can speed up the process. Meanwhile, others prefer the convenience of third-party accessories like the MasterHUB by Cooler Master. It looks pretty basic at first until you actually use it.

Although the manufacturer also incorporates some LED lighting, this computer peripheral still appears understated. If you prefer something flashy, then it might not live up to your expectations, but it certainly delivers where it matters. Cooler Master understands how difficult it is to come up with a one-size-fits-all type of design. Hence, it goes for something even better.

The MasterHUB is engineered to be a flexible platform, which is why we can freely rearrange its components. The modular approach is certainly not easy to pull off, but it seems the system at play here is intuitive enough even for beginners. Instead of a physical locking mechanism, the base deck features pogo pin connectors and strong magnets.

In total, there are five units you can integrate into your workflow: 15-Key IPS Module, 5-Fader Module, Encoder With IPS Display Module, 3-Knob Module, and 2-Roller Module. Then there is the optional Plus+ Stand to prop up the MasterHUB at an ergonomic angle. A magnetic foot is also available out of the box. Customization, on the other hand, is via Cooler Master’s software.

As of this writing, the MasterHUB is already fully funded on Kickstarter at $250,600 with 648 backers and 9 days to go. Marketing materials are targeting gamers, streamers, gamers, designers, and video editors. Cooler Master will develop additional modules and release these in the near future.

Images courtesy of Cooler Master