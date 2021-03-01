Game Freak, the developers behind the smash hit monster-catching game series are celebrating its 25th anniversary right now. To the delight of fans, surprise announcements for New Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends Arceus were made. Meanwhile, the Zavvi x Pokémon collection is perfect for those who want to show their support through fashion.

For years, Nintendo – the publisher behind this global gaming pop culture sensation — really knows what we want. Aside from the regular stream of merchandise, anime, movies and other tie-ins, some folks love to mix the IP with fashion.

The products under the Zavvi x Pokémon label all look stylish with just enough details that will appeal to both kids and adults. Don’t deny it, because once you’re hooked it’s for life. There are a lot of options to choose from in this special product line.

As with any collaboration, there are limited-edition offerings to commemorate the beloved RPG franchise. Meanwhile, for the Zavvi x Pokémon, we have the Pokémon Box Collection. This special release includes four items: A black hoodie, black baseball cap, black embroidered socks, and a white cosmetics bag.

Then there’s the 25th Anniversary Pokémon Mini Collection. This box packs a black hoodie, a white sweatshirt, and a yellow t-shirt. Finally, we have the Pokémon Pikachu 25th Black Adult Signature High Top, which is an awesome pair of kicks to keep or wear. Each piece in any of the bundles all features Pikachu with the number 025. We hope the Zavvi x Pokémon collection will have more to add in the future.

Images courtesy of Zavvi/The Pokemon Company