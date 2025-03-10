Relwen’s Sailcloth Tanker Jacket is an excellent protective layer against variable weather because of its lightweight yet durable shell. Its cotton (68%) and nylon (32%) shell may be thin, but can easily block wind and rain to keep you dry, comfortable, and ready to tackle sudden weather changes.

This military-inspired field jacket easily fends off the elements with its water-resistant polyurethane coated shell. It’s paper thin yet boasts unparalleled durability for a breathable and soft fabric. The addition of a contoured stand-up collar is a staple in tanker jackets. It’s stylishly rugged and reliably functional, offering wind protection especially in chilly conditions enforced by two snaps.

Moreover, Relwen’s Sailcloth Tanker Jacket features a tapered waist for a sleek look. It also has ergonomically shaped cuff sleeves that allow for natural arm movement for ease in mobility. Likewise, a zipper on the placket offers added protection from the elements and a breathable mesh-lined yoke prevents overheating.

This outdoor wear uses dual-closure button snaps and offers ample storage for your everyday carry items. It has classic field jacket chest pockets to store small EDC essentials. It also has two zippered hand warmer pockets by the waist and two snap flap pockets at the chest to secure essentials.

Relwen’s Sailcloth Tanker Jacket also has a hidden interior zip pocket at the chest to store valuables away from prying eyes. This layer would look great paired over a button down shirt or a sweatshirt for stylish weather protection. It is available in various color options including Olive Camo, Midnight, Black, and Muted Olive.

