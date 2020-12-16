The grilling season might be officially over, but nobody says you can’t bend the rules. As long as you want to enjoy your meals infused with intense flavorful smoke and a beautiful char, you might want to shop for a new grill this holiday season. A lot of you might be using gas grills, which are perhaps the most convenient types out there. On the other hand, if you want to explore what a wood pellet grill can offer, check out the ZPG-1000E from Z Grills

Many grillmasters swear that wood pellets will outperform others when it comes to taste. However, it should be noted that there are workarounds to introduce smoke even with charcoal or gas grills. The ZPG-1000E is a freestanding type that packs enough features to make grilling more enjoyable even for novices.

You’re getting 1,060 square inches of cooking space which includes two warming racks for a total of three layers. This gives you more control over the temperature you need for various types of ingredients. The ZPG-1000E lets you toggle that through the digital controller.

Its heavy-duty auger system controls easily feeds the wood pellets into the firebox and controls the airflow as well. Cleanup is also a breeze thanks to its ash cleanout tray that lets you pull out and dump the contents. If you need a space to prepare your food, a side table is available on the right, while the tool hooks can keep other equipment within reach.

Finally, the cabinet below offers even more space to store accessories and other items. The ZPG-1000E measures 53 inches high, 54 inches wide, and weighs 133.7 lbs. Moving it around is easy thanks to the four industrial-grade casters. Our best 16 portable grill tables guide might help you choose the right accessory to enhance your experience.

Images courtesy of Z Grills