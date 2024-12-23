What survivalists or knife enthusiasts usually look for in a pocket folder is durability, cutting performance, and ergonomics. Nobody wants to handle one that is prone to breakage, which can potentially cause injury. Fundamentally, it should not fail when you need it the most. On the other hand, WEKNIFE demonstrates why aesthetics also matter courtesy of the stunning High-Fin XL.

Most of the people we know who collect blades of all shapes and sizes typically choose their next purchase according to design and comfort. Some even consider the blade style, weight, and material. If you’re also into comprehensive details, WEKNIFE boasts a diverse collection of EDC gear, multitool, and knives.

Circling back to the High-Fin XL, this bad boy is oozing sleek style from every angle. Official dimensions put the overall length at 8.15 inches and the closed length at 4.67 inches with a 1.43-inch width. Its blade is 3.48 inches long and 0.13 inches thick. Lastly, the overall weight is around 4.03 ounces.

Model number: WE24010-DS1 is designed by Gavko Knives with an elaborate Damasteel (Hakkapella) blade. Other characteristics include a hollow blade grind, a hardness rating of 59-61HRC, and a striking reverse tanto blade style. Additional components in Damasteel include the pivot cap.

It uses a frame lock mechanism and is easy to deploy via a 6AL4V titanium thumb stud. WEKNIFE ensures the action remains smooth through a caged ceramic ball-bearing pivot assembly. With proper care and maintenance, it will always be ready for anything.

Apart from the mesmerizing pattern of the High-Fin XL blade, the 6AL4V titanium scales flaunt a diamond-knurling texture. Finally, the 6AL4V titanium tip-up, right carry clip is rendered with a crystalized gray finish for contrast.

Images courtesy of WEKNIFE