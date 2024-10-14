Lumintop’s FWAA flashlight packs a powerful LED output of 1400 lumens in an extremely compact yet robust design. It uses a single unprotected 14500 Li-ion cell and the latest Anduril 2 UI for convenience in accessibility. You can simply turn on the light and cycle through its light modes via the electronic tail switch. A double click on the switch gives instant access to Turbo (max) light mode.

This torch adapts triple emitters namely 3*CREE XP-G3 LED, Nichia 219CT LED, or Osram LED. It has triple Nichia neutral white LEDs placed in an ultra-compact head with a diameter of just 20.5mm. It comes with a frosted optical lens and offers a max light intensity of -2250 calendula at a max beam distance of 95 meters.

Designed for everyday carry, Lumintop’s FWAA flashlight is very small it sits nicely on the palm of your hand. It’s barely the size of a lipstick at 2.79″ long and at a weight of approximately 30.5g without the battery. Yet, it can handle daily use and abuse, including in the outdoors.

Its hard-coated anodized aluminum body boasts a high level of water intrusion. It is IP68-rated waterproof and dust proof. It can withstand water submersion up to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes. It’s a highly reliable torch even when used in harsh weather conditions.

Moreover, Lumintop’s FWAA flashlight comes with a dual-position stainless steel pocket clip for added portability. This allows you to clip the torch to a cap so it doubles as a headlamp. Likewise, you can attach it to a pocket or shoulder strap for hands-free use.

Images courtesy of Lumintop